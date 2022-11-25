Guardia chief killed in Zacatecas; three suspects in custody

This Thursday, November 24th, the coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas, José Silvestre Urzúa Padilla, who headed operations in the municipality of Pinos, in the south of the state, was murdered.

After finding a burnt corpse and fighting a first shootout in which an armed assailant was killed, the general was patrolling the rural communities when a second shooting took place.

At a point near the community of Jaltomate, General Urzúa Padilla, accompanied by his National Guard members, had a second confrontation that lasted a few more minutes, and as a result, General Urzúa Padilla lost his life and the assailant, who in this case remained at the scene, also lost his life,” said Francisco Murillo, Zacatecas justice prosecutor.

The general was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, three people were arrested during this shooting.

Two male detainees and one female, who will be placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the events preliminarily described so far,” added the prosecutor.

Prior to these confrontations, the state and federal security forces carried out a review of the Pinos municipal police, after obtaining information about the possible complicity of some of its members with organized crime.

As a result, the Mexican Army reviewed the weapons authorized for official use in that municipality, and as a result, they were able to comply with the arrest warrant issued by the Judicial Power of the State of Zacatecas, for the crime of aggravated kidnapping”.

This is a male Arturo, another male Emanuel and a third one Tomás, they have already been placed at the disposal, interned in the Cereso de Cieneguillas in Zacatecas”, said Murillo.

The State Governor sent a message of solidarity to the family, friends and comrades-in-arms of the fallen general.

I want to express my recognition and gratitude on behalf of the people of Zacatecas for the performance in his work and commitment of General José Silvestre Urzua Padilla, state coordinator of the National Guard in the state of Zacatecas,” said David Monreal.

THERE WILL BE NO IMPUNITY: RODRÍGUEZ

With the offer that there will be no impunity, the head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, lamented the death in the line of duty of General José Silvestre Urzúa Padilla, coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas.

In the line of duty, Commissioner José Silvestre Urzúa Padilla lost his life today. We deeply regret this death of an exemplary element and we offer our condolences to his colleagues of @GN_Mexico_ and his esteemed family. There will be no impunity,” the official wrote on her Twitter account, @rosaicela_.

The text is accompanied by an obituary also issued this afternoon by the National Guard on its official account on this social network, which explained that General Urzúa Padilla was participating in a joint operation against organized crime.

TYT Newsroom







