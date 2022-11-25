Governor Mauricio Vila inaugurated Torre Indico

Leading companies worldwide bet on Yucatan to develop their projects, demonstrating their confidence in the entity for its security, legal certainty and human talent, such as the company Webhelp, specialized in commercial solutions and customer experience in the Contact Center industry, with Presence in 60 countries with more than 125,000 intelligent employees, a building that was inaugurated by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, with which, through teamwork, more and better quality jobs are offered to the inhabitants of the state.

From the Torre Indico, in the north of the city, Vila Dosal together with the CEO of Webhelp in Latin America, Manuel Aparicio, and the Vice President of Operations of Webhelp Mexico, Francisco Robert Campos, cut the ribbon and unveiled the inaugural plaque. of the new headquarters, which means a total private investment of 20 million dollars and which is generating a thousand new jobs with human capital in the state, not only in Mérida but also in the interior of the state in municipalities such as Progreso, Umán, Kanasín and Hunucmá, and he hopes to double that number next year.

When taking the floor, Manuel Aparicio recognized the important support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to develop this project, for which he assured, “Yucatán means an important commitment for us with a strong investment and next year we plan to double those investments, since the entity has with advantages that provide us with security”, indicated the CEO of this company in Latin America.

For his part, the Vice President of Operations, Francisco Robert Campos, indicated that, when deciding to expand in Mexico, Yucatan was definitely the best option due to its stability, economic development, safety rates and great human talent, which makes the company proud to reach to the entity and above all, work hand in hand with the state government to contribute to the development of the state. “Thank you, Governor, for all your support, valuable help and collaboration in this process,” he concluded.

When addressing his message, Vila Dosal indicated that his government’s priority is to generate quality jobs for Yucatecans and the pandemic changed all conditions, however, today Yucatan has not only recovered, but is experiencing significant economic growth above the national average as a result of teamwork with the private initiative, so the arrival of companies like Webhelp endorse Yucatan as a benchmark at the national level to be able to receive investments and generate jobs.

TYT Newsroom







