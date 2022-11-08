Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal led the flag-bearing of the Yucatan para-athletes delegation

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal led the flag-bearing of the delegation, made up of 95 athletes and staff from the coaching staff, who will represent Yucatan at the Para-national Games of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) 2022, to be held in Hermosillo, Sonora, from November 9 to 24.

From the “Siglo XXI” Convention and Exhibition Center, he handed over the flag with the state shield to the delegation, to whom he reiterated the commitment to its members and invited them to give their best effort in the fair. Likewise, he recognized the effort, dedication, and desire to excel, of the local para-athletes, to whom he also wished much success.

Likewise, he thanked the parents for the effort and great support they provide so that their children excel in their disciplines, and pointed out that they are working so that, next year, the number of disciplines in which the entity participates will increase to 6 .

