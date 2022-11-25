Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurates the International Festival of Lights (Filux) 2022

Yucatan became the perfect setting for great works of art made with light, LED projections, video mapping and light paths when Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the International Festival of Lights (Filux) 2022, which for the first time, in addition to Merida, will reach Tekax and Valladolid for the enjoyment of more Yucatecan families.
From the central courtyard of the Government Palace, which houses the piece “Museum of the moon”, a moon measuring 9 meters in diameter made by an artist from the United Kingdom with a real 3D print of a real-life satellite image, and together with the Founder of Filux Yucatan, David di Bona, Vila Dosal cut the inaugural ribbon of this cultural event.
David di Bona, founder of Filux Yucatan, said that this is a very significant night for him after two years of not holding massive events due to the Coronavirus pandemic, for the first time, a festival of this magnitude is held in 3 cities of the same state at the request of the Governor.
The Governor assured that the decentralization of art and culture is a step forward as part of the actions being taken to achieve the transformation of Yucatán.
“In Yucatán there are no first or second class citizens, here we are all equal and just as we are bringing jobs to everyone, we will also continue to bring art and culture to the corners of the state,” asserted Vila Dosal.
Vila Dosal reminded citizens that in order for people to have the opportunity to enjoy this show, it will be 11 nights in Yucatán. “Today we started in Mérida and it will be until November 27; in Valladolid, from December 1 to 4 and in Tekax, from December 8 to 10 from 6 p.m. and we will extend it one more hour, until 12 midnight.”
So let us all continue working as a team and making the changes necessary for the Yucatan to achieve its best transformation, concluded the Governor.
