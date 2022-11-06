Girl rides around Merida on the back of an impressive Zebu

An unconventional scene was observed on Circuito Colonias Avenue in the Sambulá neighborhood. It was a young girl riding an imposing zebu, and with all the calmness in the world they were walking in the middle of the street.

The photos quickly went viral on social networks, since this type of event is not common in the city, although in some municipalities you can still see people on horses, donkeys and even cattle, as on this occasion.

In the images taken on 96th Street or Circuito Colonias de la Sambulá, a young girl dressed in a long-sleeved red blouse and jeans can be seen on top of a zebu bull, which has a saddle similar to the one used by horses.

The rider is seen calmly, as if waiting for someone, mounted on top of the gentle, imposing and tame bovine on the sidewalk on the south side of the road.

So far the identity of the young lady and the reason why she was riding along one of the busiest avenues of the city in this way is unknown.

