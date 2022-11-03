Gastronomic Festival “Flavors of Yucatan” November 11-15

Gastronomic Festival “Flavors of Yucatan” will take place from November 11 to 15 and in its first edition, a wide range of experiences and activities will be offered to introduce locals and visitors to the gastronomic secrets of the state.

Mérida, Yucatán, November 2, 2022.- The richness and great culinary tradition of the state will be made known to the world in the first edition of the “Flavors of Yucatán” Gastronomic Festival, an exhibition promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, as it will generate the attraction of more tourism, it will benefit the economy and the jobs of Yucatecan families with a wide variety of activities such as tastings, workshops, tours and the presence of traditional cooks and renowned chefs from the region, from November 11 to 15 in the Yucatecan capital.

Within the framework of Latin America’s 50 Best, which will be held in the city, Yucatan will be positioned as the home of one of the best gastronomic festivals in the country, with an event where tourists and locals can enjoy different experiences for three days aimed at delighting each of your senses, whose headquarters will be located at strategic points in Mérida.

As part of the program, the culinary wealth of the state will be shown, including each of the links that make up the industry, such as its traditional cooks, local producers, farmers, and fishermen, as well as its most renowned chefs who will become hosts. and promoters of the great diversity of ingredients and dishes that distinguish the state.

One of the venues for this festival will be the Mercadito Montejo “Bazar Minaret”, a space that will be located in the El Minaret mansion, located on the emblematic Paseo de Montejo avenue, where you can find a wide range of local products, as well as ice cream and the traditional Marquesitas.

Also, tours will be offered through the various circuits of Flavors of Yucatan, which includes traditional canteens, gastronomic corridors, and its Bier Garden, where you will find the perfect place to enjoy a beer to cool off. In addition to this, it will be possible to enjoy a Turibus ride, stopping at some of the most representative micro-breweries in Yucatan or you can visit several of the most iconic restaurants in Mérida, such as Antojería Kapok, Hermana República, and the Museum of Yucatecan Gastronomy (MUGY), to name a few.

Within the experiences that will be offered within the framework of this Festival, dinners will also be organized for 6 hands in some of the best restaurants of the entity, where the great exponents of local, national, and international cuisine will meet to intervene in a together in unique creations, merging the best of each of its authors in a symphony of flavors.

As part of the activities, there is also the “Kitchen Takeovers”, in which great chefs invited to the most important kitchens across the state of Yucatan, will participate in an extraordinary challenge, which consists of making use of 50 endemic ingredients to prepare an exclusive dish from scratch, in which Yucatán is the star, giving visiting chefs the opportunity to explore the versatility of the regional product.

Workshops will be offered on Mayan flavors,

The unearthing of Cochinita pibil

Yucatecan mixology

Yucatan Honey

Yucatecan liquors,

cocoa

among others; as well as presentations given by recognized representatives of gastronomy.

It should be noted that all the activities of this first edition are open to the public, some free of charge, such as academic exchanges, and others with a recovery cost.

The Flavors of Yucatan Gastronomic Festival arrives as part of the actions for the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy that the State Government carries out as part of the impulse of this sector to promote and exalt the traditional and contemporary culinary wealth that the state has and of this way benefit the local economy.

