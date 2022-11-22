Four golds for Yucatan in Parathletics

Four gold medals were won by Yucatecan athletes taking part in the Conade Paranacionales, an event that brings together the best national exponents in the discipline of parathletics.
The sprinters, Roberto Flores Peniche and Rodrigo Águila Lara in the 100 meter dash in the T13 and T11 classifications respectively won gold medals in their respective events.
Roberto Flores Peniche, with his second gold medal of the event, timed 12.53 seconds. Aguila Lara clocked 12.96 seconds.
The third first place medal for Yucatan came from the men’s 4×100 meter relay T11 classification, the quartet formed by Ernesto Baas Gemez, Ricardo Canul Dzul, Roberto Flores Peniche and Rodrigo Aguila Lara, along with the guides Javier Carrillo Lopez, Fatima Peba Canche and Jesus Manzanilla Peniche stopped the time in 56.20 seconds.
Meanwhile, the thrower Leonel Mendoza Cutz F25 classification, with a mark of 12.21 meters was the best thrower in his category in the shot put, giving him the title of national champion.
TYT Newsroom
