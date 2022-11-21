Foreign tourists’ stolen luggage in Chichén Itzá is recovered by local authorities

Elements of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) detained a couple from Quintana Roo, after stealing belongings from some tourists.

The incident took place on November 19th, in the archaeological site of Chichen Itza, when the foreigners were visiting the ruins, and in oversight, a couple allegedly stole their suitcases and other valuable belongings and then escaped in a black NISSAN Versa car.

The tourists immediately reported the incident to the SSP agents who mounted a search and location operation.

At the checkpoint installed at kilometer 173 of the Merida-Cancun highway, the officers detected the reported car where the couple was traveling and flagged them down, when they searched the car they found the foreigners’ belongings.

For this reason, they were detained and handed over to the corresponding authorities.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments