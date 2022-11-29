Fire reported at Casa Tortuga Hotel in Holbox

The events occurred around 22:00 hours (local time); due to the fact that the hotel was made of straw, the flames quickly spread.

The flames, according to preliminary reports from the island’s Civil Protection, reached part of the Mawimbi, but were brought under control.

Dozens of volunteers are struggling to quell the flames, as well as firefighters from Cancun and Kantunilkin and water pipes from private companies.

Some hotels on the island showed solidarity with the tourists who were staying in the affected properties, offering them to stay in their facilities.

For her part, Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo, informed through her social networks that a young person was injured during the incident, but that she has already been treated and that it was not serious.

“Referring to the fire in #Holbox. I have a report of a young person injured, already attended and not serious. The @GobQuintanaRoo, has made available all resources to address the situation. The fire is being controlled, the fire is being suffocated.” “Tourists and citizens in shelter. The information of alleged thefts is false and we are working with all service providers to ensure that services are not interrupted. We continue to inform!”, said the state governor on Twitter.

In addition, the government of Quintana Roo, made available all resources to address the situation and announced that the fire is under control.

