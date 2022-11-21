Fire put out and under control by local firefighters in northern Merida

Heavy mobilization of the emergency services was registered in the north of Merida, after a house caught fire.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 19, in a house located on 23rd street at 54th and 56th in the Terranova neighborhood.

According to what La Verdad Noticias was able to ascertain, no one was inside the property and it was the neighbor on one side who noticed the curtain of smoke, so she requested the support of the emergency services at 911.

In a quick operation, elements of the rescue corps of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) arrived on board unit 804, as well as the pipe 825 of the same corporation and police officers.

The uniformed officers closed the streets to facilitate the fire department’s maneuvers and asked the neighbors to leave their properties for a few minutes to be safe, as there was a danger of the flames spreading.

Neighbors indicated that fortunately only a few minutes passed and the smoke was no longer visible, so it is presumed that the flames were already under control.

As mentioned above, no one was on the premises and the owners arrived a few minutes after the flames were extinguished.

It was reported that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the refrigerator, which caused economic losses; however, the amount of the damages has not been disclosed and everything was just a scare for the neighbors who were in their homes.

TYT Newsroom







