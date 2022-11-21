Fire put out and under control by local firefighters in northern Merida

Heavy mobilization of the emergency services was registered in the north of Merida, after a house caught fire.
The incident occurred on Saturday, November 19, in a house located on 23rd street at 54th and 56th in the Terranova neighborhood.
According to what La Verdad Noticias was able to ascertain, no one was inside the property and it was the neighbor on one side who noticed the curtain of smoke, so she requested the support of the emergency services at 911.
In a quick operation, elements of the rescue corps of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) arrived on board unit 804, as well as the pipe 825 of the same corporation and police officers.
The uniformed officers closed the streets to facilitate the fire department’s maneuvers and asked the neighbors to leave their properties for a few minutes to be safe, as there was a danger of the flames spreading.
Neighbors indicated that fortunately only a few minutes passed and the smoke was no longer visible, so it is presumed that the flames were already under control.
As mentioned above, no one was on the premises and the owners arrived a few minutes after the flames were extinguished.
It was reported that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the refrigerator, which caused economic losses; however, the amount of the damages has not been disclosed and everything was just a scare for the neighbors who were in their homes.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan’s presence stands out at the International Balloon Fair of Leon 2022
Yucatan’s participation as a special guest.
-
Wind gust drags hot air balloons into the crowd at Leon festival, 12 people injured
A gust of wind blew the.
-
Company accused of ‘kidnapping’ its employees in Mérida
Through social networks a scandal broke.
-
Dengue fever outbreak affects eastern Yucatan, 300 confirmed cases
The eastern part of the State.
-
Mexico’s World Cup games will be broadcast on giant screens in Kanasín, Tekax and Tizimín, Yucatán
All united, Yucatan teams up with.
-
Lopez Obrador led the annual parade for the Mexican Revolution
Accompanied by the head of government,.
-
Mexican businesses bet on augmented reality to boost online sales
It is estimated that 80 percent.
-
Foreign tourists’ stolen luggage in Chichén Itzá is recovered by local authorities
Elements of the Secretariat of Public.
-
Today is the last day of “El Buen Fin” featuring a wide range of discounts and specials
The president of the National Chamber.
-
Henry Martín Mex, the pride of a Yucatan soccer family
Mrs. Guadalupe Mex López, mother of.
Leave a Comment