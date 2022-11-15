Filux 2022 to come to Merida, Valladolid and Tekax

For the first time the International Festival of Lights (Filux) will arrive in the interior of the state in the municipalities of Tekax and Valladolid, and will once again be in Mérida so that more Yucatecan families can enjoy a totally free night tour with works of art made with light.

This festival will be held in Mérida from November 24 to 27; in Valladolid from December 1 to 4 and in Tekax from December 8 to 10 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

David Di Bona, founding artistic director of Filux, indicated that for the enjoyment of Yucatecan families, there will be a package of 24 works of art with the use of light with projections, video mapping, light sculptures, installations, architectural lighting, light paths, cinema, among others that will be along a path of light in each municipality where it will be presented.

For his part, the director of Cultur, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, said that through a state investment of 11 million pesos, this festival will boost tourism in the state and promote other parts of the state, so he invited Yucatecans to continue making Yucatán a safer and more attractive cultural state for visitors.

Works by national artists will be presented, entitled Museum of the moon, Mandala labrador, Mandala Naya and Mandala Perrier; Intrude, Lo fortuito, Ecos, Pájaro toh, Viviendo la luz, Life, Tradición que ilumina, Ataraxia, Faro, Lepidopter, Mana, Ausencia, Caminantes, Global rainbow, Solar flare, Primitivo, Lluvia, sol y refracción; En el sendero de un jardín rocoso, El jardín secreto, Alienación, Te quiero mucho, Rapitichiemih, Niños de dulce, as well as architectural lighting, and community interventions.

Among those that stand out are a moon measuring nine meters in diameter made by an artist from the United Kingdom with a real 3D print that is a replica of a photograph of the natural satellite, there will also be pieces of large inflatable rabbits that have been around the world, the global rainbow that measures 30 kilometers in distance and luminous zones with which attendees will be able to interact.

At the press conference it was indicated that the public will be informed in advance about the various street closures that will be made in the three locations contemplated so that this show will be safer and more orderly for the enjoyment of the attendees. All information about the dates, works and maps of each municipality is available on the website www.filux.info.

Since 2013, Filux is the first international festival of lights in the continent, carried out by Filux lab in partnership with institutions and companies for the creation of cultural projects related to film and visual arts in Latin America, thus consolidating the cities where it is presented as an international cultural scenario, of social integration and recovery of public space.

