Expo Decosureste: A Unique Decoration and Interiors event in Mérida

Expo Decosureste is the first decoration and housing exhibition in the southeast of the country, to be held from November 25 to 27 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, with the aim of bringing together in one place the creativity and innovation of the sector of decoration and real estate.

The organization of the event is in charge of MEXERS, a business consultancy with experience in logistics, management, and operation of events throughout the country. It currently has a presence in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Puebla, and Mérida, the latter being its headquarters.

We are a meeting point for businessmen in the decoration and real estate sector since we have the participation of businesses such as decorators, interior designers, architects, real estate agents, and developers, among others.

By attending the expo as a visitor you will be able to understand more about the business you are developing; learn about new trends in furniture, decoration, and interior design; expand your network of suppliers, agents, and professionals; establish business relationships; learn about the competition and get special prices.

In the same way, you will be able to discover more than 40 new brands and companies recognized at a national level, such as Liverpool, Angio Candles, Afremov, and Solo Madera, among others in the sector.

Visit us at Expo Decosureste, this November 25, 26, and 27 in the Uxmal 4 room of the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center. Admission is free. We are waiting for you on a schedule from 10 am to 9 pm.

For more information go to: https://www.decosureste.mx/

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments