Expansion of the Puerto de Altura will boost the regional economy in Yucatán

Yucatan is moving towards an important port development with which it will be able to receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs, as well as attract cruise ships with more tourists, after Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, signed a collaboration agreement, which continues the expansion and modernization of the Port of Progreso, a work that will benefit the economy of Yucatecans.

(SIPSE).- As a result of the Governor’s efforts before the Federation, yesterday Vila Dosal and Ojeda Durán signed said document, which will allow to continue with the coordination, promotion and execution of the work, to improve the logistic conditions and increase the competitive advantages of Yucatán, since there is a letter of intent with Fincantieri to build in the Yucatan port the largest shipyard in all America.

Before the undersecretary of the Navy, Admiral José Luis Arellano Ruiz, and the director of Port Development and Administration, Captain Carlos Alberto Gómez Martínez, it was explained that such improvements, together with an international promotion of the port, will allow the arrival of larger ships, which will lower the costs of the products that enter the State and be more competitive, as well as attracting a greater number of tourists.

The agreement establishes the coordination for the port development of the entity through the promotion and commercialization to achieve the construction, equipment and operation of a terminal in an area of up to 40 hectares of the port precinct. Currently there is an environmental authorization from Semarnat for the filling of the platform that will be the basis of the project, it was specified in the presence of the Undersecretary of Investment, Economic Development and Financing of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Gerardo Diaz de Zavala.

“15 days after the beginning of our Government we presented a plan to detonate the development of Progreso, so a letter of intent was signed with the Italian global company Fincantieri so that it can install and operate a shipyard, with an investment in the first stage of 150 million dollars, which could reach 500 million dollars in a longer term, with the generation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the inhabitants of the port,” said the Governor.

This will allow the entity and the port to have a more competitive draft at world level, to receive larger vessels; currently, ships with cargoes of 36,000 to 40,000 tons can enter, but with these improvements, they will be able to reach 100,000 tons.

In the tourist topic, the cruises that arrive now have capacity for two thousand 500 travelers; with the extensions, the number will increase to between seven thousand and eight thousand, reason why the ships that today arrive to Cozumel would also do it to Puerto Progreso.

In the last 10 years, Puerto Progreso has maintained a growth in port traffic, from deep-sea movements, import, export and cabotage, so in view of the need for its expansion and modernization, the Governor made the necessary arrangements with the Federation, which resulted in the signing of this collaboration agreement for the construction, equipment and operation of a terminal.

The document contemplates that the Secretariat of the Navy and Asipona Progreso will work jointly with the Government of Yucatan to deepen the navigation channel and the dock, as well as the expansion of both if necessary, and with the material resulting from the dredging, to fill the polygon of up to 40 hectares.

In this sense, the State Government is committed to continue generating investment opportunities through the development, use and exploitation of the port infrastructure that will be reflected in economic benefits for local families, attracting more investments and generating sources of employment.

