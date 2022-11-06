Essential Oils, here are their benefits!

Essential oils are often used in aromatherapy, a form of alternative medicine that employs plant extracts to support health and well-being and are basically concentrated plant extracts. It takes a huge amount of plant material to make essential oils capturing the plant’s scent and essence, which can make some of them expensive. The way the oils are made is important, as essential oils obtained through chemical processes are not considered true essential oils.

As we previously mentioned they can be used in aromatherapy, which is a kind of complementary medicine used to improve your health by smelling the oil or applying it on your skin. Studies have shown that essential oils may contribute to boosting your mood, enhancing your job performance through reduced stress and increased attentiveness, improving your sleep, reducing pain, inflammation, nausea, and anxiety, and even relieving your headaches.

Photo by Mareefe on Pexels.com

What we love most about essential oils is how one scent can help you with a variety of things! Here are some of our favorite ones and their benefits, from Lavender to Cedarwood oil!

Lavender oil: You can try it on a diffuser for aromatherapy when you go to bed or add some drops to your bath to help you relax. You can also combine it with your everyday body cream to feel relaxed when starting your day! “Before the discovery of antiseptics, lavender was also used as a cleaning agent in hospitals,” Dr. Lin says. Tea Tree oil: Dr. Lin says most people use tea tree oil as an antiseptic, antimicrobial or antifungal. You can also use it to combat acne, apply a drop on your skin to resolve your acne problems! Frankincense oil: Known as the King of oils, frankincense can help with inflammation, mood, and sleep! Studies have shown that it can also improve asthma and might prevent gum disease. You can add it to your face cream to get perfect glowy skin! Peppermint oil: This is one of our favorites! Peppermint oil is known for being an anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antimicrobial oil. It also eases headaches, fights fatigue, lifts your mood, reduces gut spasms, and supports digestion and memory! “Peppermint tea can settle your stomach, too if you have gastric irritation” mentioned Dr. Lin. Cedarwood oil: It has antioxidant and antibacterial properties and is a popular ingredient in insect repellent, shampoo, and deodorant with its woodsy scent, but it can also help with sleep and anxiety. You can use cedarwood oil as aromatherapy, as well as a topical treatment mixed with a carrier oil.

So there you have it! If you are interested in getting to know more about this amazing alternative for chemicals, please let us know in our comments.

