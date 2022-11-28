Enough with WhatsApp hacking, measures will be reinforced in Yucatan

“It is important to strengthen the law regarding cyber crimes and create public policies to prevent them,” warned the president of the Justice and Public Safety Commission, Gaspar Quintal Parra in view of the constant complaints of extortion and hacking of WhatsApp accounts for citizens and public figures in the state of Yucatan.

In an interview for La Verdad Noticias, he explained that there is a lack of a public policy in digital matters that teaches citizens how to take care of themselves, “because crime is getting more advanced every day and will be in every sense looking for how to harm and commit crimes,” he said.

Public policy is urgently needed

He detailed that what is required is a policy to be implemented by the executive in terms of Cyber Security, in the sense not only to prosecute crimes, but to prevent them, “there are ways, in particular, they tried to do it to me in Facebook and I think we must bet on a new culture in digital matters”, he stressed.

“We will seek somehow from the Congress of Yucatan to promote an exhortation or some modification to the regulations so that the authorities in charge of the prosecution of justice have the obligation to have this type of preventive campaigns, so that all citizens can know how they can take care of this type of crime,” he added.

He recalled that the legislature creates the norm, the executive executes it and the judiciary punishes it, so it is necessary that all three seek ways to protect society, since it has become very common for people to fall into this type of hacking crimes in their social network accounts.

“We in the PRI proposed a year ago to increase a human right for all Yucatecans as part of that new reality in which we live, but, just as there are positive things, there are negative things like these crimes.”

Finally, the legislator indicated that as a bench they will initiate an investigation work and will meet with experts to “work on something that is aimed at the prevention of these crimes and the sanction, proposed from the Legislative Power”, he concluded.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments