    • Encouraging reading habits and healthy coexistence in Playa del Carmen

    By on November 15, 2022
    The government headed by Lili Campos commemorated the XL Anniversary of the “National Book Day” with recreational activities at the 28 de Julio Square, to encourage the habit of reading among Solidarenses, according to a press release.

    (SIPSE).- Javier Basurto, Director of Education, Human Development and Public Libraries, explained that for the commemoration, activities such as reading circles, storytelling, book exhibitions, among others, were offered to the population in order to motivate reading and healthy coexistence.

    On the other hand, the head of Education indicated that for the government it is a priority that children and adolescents have spaces that reinforce their knowledge, for this reason there are three libraries where they receive school students with guided tours and various activities.

