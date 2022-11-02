Elon Musk will not allow blocked accounts to return to Twitter for the moment

Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter “will not allow” anyone who has been removed from the social network for violating its rules to return to the platform until the company has a clear process, which will take “at least a few weeks.”

(Diario de Yucatán).- The magnate who recently bought the network for $44 billion also said in a series of tweets that, “Twitter’s content moderation board will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will undoubtedly include the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence.”

Before buying the social network, Musk said that among the people Twitter would welcome is former President Donald Trump, whom the platform suspended indefinitely after linking the Republican politician’s comments to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Capitol Hill.

However, Tesla’s CEO has also said on other occasions that Twitter “can’t become an all-against-all hell where you can say anything without consequence.”

This week, two major advertising companies advised their clients to temporarily suspend their advertising on Twitter over concerns about the company’s ability to monitor their content, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ads account for nearly 90% of Twitter’s total revenue.

Musk has said his go-to-market strategy for the platform is for the social network to become less dependent on advertising and to increase subscription revenue.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments