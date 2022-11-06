Elon Musk fires the entire staff of Twitter Mexico

The arrival of Elon Musk shook Twitter Mexico: the billionaire entrepreneur has carried out a series of massive layoffs in the social network in the country, according to journalist Juan Becerra Acosta.

This is in addition to a global strategy implemented by the South African billionaire, who has laid off workers in technology companies all over the world, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The also owner of Tesla has announced a series of modifications to Twitter, such as charging 8 dollars for the verification of user accounts.

Given Musk’s actions, there has been an exodus of tweeters, who have opted for alternatives such as Mastodon.

Musk ‘sweeps’ Twitter worldwide

The Business Insider portal points out that at 11 p.m. on Thursday night in San Francisco, United States (where Twitter’s headquarters are located), a thousand people had already received a letter of dismissal, confirming Musk’s own announcement that on Friday he would proceed to implement a “difficult” but necessary measure to “put Twitter on a healthy trajectory”.

Among those laid off are senior management positions, such as the global head of editorial, the director of ethics and transparency, the chief information officer, and the head of the strategy, according to the same media outlet.

The layoffs, according to the portal, already affect staff in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, and one of the most affected places seems to be the New York office, where between 90% and all workers have lost their jobs, according to their own testimonies.

