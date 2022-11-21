Easy to prepare delicious dessert: Baklava Squares

This amazing, quick and easy recipe is perfect for a sweet treat! Do not worry it doesn’t take much time to make and you can share it with family, friends or even your co-workers, we promise they’ll just can’t get enough!
(Taste of Home).-
Ingredients
- 1 pound (4 cups) chopped walnuts
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 package (16 ounces, 14×9-inch sheets) of frozen phyllo dough, thawed
- 1 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup honey
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13×9-in. baking dish with cooking spray. Combine walnuts and cinnamon.
- Unroll phyllo dough. Layer 2 sheets of phyllo in a prepared pan; brush with butter. Repeat with 6 more sheets of phyllo, brushing every other 1 with butter. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.)
- Sprinkle 1/2 cup nut mixture in the pan; drizzle with 2 tablespoons of honey. Add 2 more phyllo sheets, brushing with butter; sprinkle another 1/2 cup nut mixture and 2 tablespoons of honey over phyllo. Repeat layers 6 times. Top with remaining phyllo sheets, brushing every other 1 with butter.
- Using a sharp knife, score the surface to make 24 squares. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour before serving.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan’s presence stands out at the International Balloon Fair of Leon 2022
Yucatan’s participation as a special guest.
-
Mexico’s World Cup games will be broadcast on giant screens in Kanasín, Tekax and Tizimín, Yucatán
All united, Yucatan teams up with.
-
Mexican businesses bet on augmented reality to boost online sales
It is estimated that 80 percent.
-
Yucatecan families can enjoy “Expo Dinosaurios” from November 20 to January 2
For the entertainment of Yucatecan families,.
-
Henry Martín Mex, the pride of a Yucatan soccer family
Mrs. Guadalupe Mex López, mother of.
-
Expo Decosureste: A Unique Decoration and Interiors event in Mérida
Expo Decosureste is the first decoration.
-
Yucatecan Fair to be held in Havana by February 2023
Between February and March a Yucatecan.
-
Mauricio Vila visits the port of Barcelona to analyze development opportunities for Progreso
On his tour of Spain, the.
-
Mexican Revolution and Qatar in Merida’s Centro?
The Merida City Hall is analyzing.
-
China surprises with mystery of sheep walking in circles for more than ten days
A mystery has gone viral in.
Leave a Comment