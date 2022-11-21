  • Expat Community,
    • Easy to prepare delicious dessert: Baklava Squares

    By on November 21, 2022

    This amazing, quick and easy recipe is perfect for a sweet treat! Do not worry it doesn’t take much time to make and you can share it with family, friends or even your co-workers, we promise they’ll just can’t get enough!

    (Taste of Home).-

    Ingredients

    • 1 pound (4 cups) chopped walnuts
    • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
    • 1 package (16 ounces, 14×9-inch sheets) of frozen phyllo dough, thawed
    • 1 cup butter, melted
    • 1 cup honey

    Instructions

    1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13×9-in. baking dish with cooking spray. Combine walnuts and cinnamon.
    2. Unroll phyllo dough. Layer 2 sheets of phyllo in a prepared pan; brush with butter. Repeat with 6 more sheets of phyllo, brushing every other 1 with butter. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.)
    3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup nut mixture in the pan; drizzle with 2 tablespoons of honey. Add 2 more phyllo sheets, brushing with butter; sprinkle another 1/2 cup nut mixture and 2 tablespoons of honey over phyllo. Repeat layers 6 times. Top with remaining phyllo sheets, brushing every other 1 with butter.
    4. Using a sharp knife, score the surface to make 24 squares. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour before serving.

