Earthquake in Kanasín, Yucatan

The municipality of Kanasín sent an official statement after an earthquake was reported in the area, which caused no damage to the local infrastructure.
“The National Seismological Service reported a 3.8 earthquake, with an epicenter 20 kilometers southeast of Kanasín, Yucatan”.
The mayor of Kanasin reported that there are is no damage or injuries whatsoever in the municipality.
He assured that the City Council staff is working hand in hand with civil protection to ensure that everything is in perfect order.
“We are in constant contact and coordination with the Civil Protection of Yucatan, and we ask for total calm and tranquility from the population of the municipality,” the mayor said.
As usual, the state authorities call to remain calm and avoid misinformation.
“Let’s avoid misinformation and always be very aware of official warnings generated by state and federal authorities regarding this and other meteorological events,” William Pérez Cabrera, Mayor of Kanasin concluded.
