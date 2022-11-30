Disneyland Shanghai closes due to Covid new wave

The Disneyland theme park in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai announced on Tuesday, November 29th, that it will temporarily close again due to anti-covid restrictions, just four days after reopening its doors after almost a month closed for the same reason.

For the moment, the parts of the complex that had reopened a week before the amusement park, the shopping street of Disneytown and a nearby park, and the two hotels will continue to “operate normally,” says the management statement, which does not specify a date for the reopening of Disneyland.

The park was closed on October 31 due to the discovery of positive covid who had visited it, which left the nearly 19,000 people who were then inside trapped for hours, and could not leave until they underwent a test. a PCR test and obtained a negative result.

After its reopening last Thursday, all visitors had to show a negative PCR test certificate from the last 48 hours, pass a body temperature test, show their health QR code on a mobile application, scan the QR codes which the authorities They are used to determine who has visited a place and to wear a mask at all times.

Disneyland Shanghai has already been closed for more than three months – between the end of March and the end of June – within the framework of the strict confinement dictated by the authorities in the face of the worst covid outbreak since the start of the pandemic, caused by the contagious omicron variant.

