Disney Magic Cruise arrives for the first time in Progreso, Yucatán: more dates to come

Yucatan receives the arrival of tourists from different parts of the world with the arrival, for the first time, of the Disney Magic cruise ship. The luxury vessel brought a total of 3,611 people on board, 2,597 passengers and 1,014 crew members.

Early in the morning and at the International Cruise Terminal in the Port of Progreso, this Disney Cruise Line cruise ship arrived from Galveston, Texas, United States, as part of its Western Caribbean route itinerary that includes Yucatan with Puerto Progreso, and then headed to Cozumel and finally return to the U.S. state.

Among the cruise passengers was Paulina Estrada Valencia, who visited the state along with her son and father to watch the Mexico vs. Poland game, as well as to visit the natural beauties such as cenotes, which, they assure, are the main attraction of the state.

“Today Mexico is playing and we will be supporting them, we are going to watch the game with the family and then we will visit the cenotes. We are also going to take Xtabentún to celebrate. What we like the most are the cenotes, we go for a walk with my children and my dad because it is a very peaceful state and the culture and quality of the people is great,” said the visitor.

In the same group was Erick López, from Chihuahua, along with his family, who also said he was ready to watch the World Cup and support Mexico. “We had already come and we have visited the Yucatan coast, it is beautiful, we love the natural beauties and that is why we returned to Yucatan, compared to other beaches for us it is the most beautiful and we have a tour of different beaches to enjoy the natural beauties, so take good care of its beauty Yucatan to continue having its tourists,” he said.

On the other hand, Frank Gutierrez, coming from Houston, Texas indicated that this is his first time visiting Yucatan and shared that he took away a great first impression. “It looks very nice and the people are very friendly, unlike other ports there is a lot of beauty and tranquility here, we will be visiting different ruins and archaeological sites to learn about their culture,” he said.

Up to September, 72 cruise ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Silversea Cruises, American Queen Voyages, Mystic Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Disney Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Compagnie du Ponant and Norwegian have arrived in the state, bringing with them 172,820 passengers, which have left an important income in the state. In addition to the recent arrival for the first time of the cruise ship Norwegian Prima with 2,306 cruise passengers.

For the rest of the year, 28 more ships are expected to arrive, while for 2023 the arrival of 79 ships is programmed to bring 197,600 passengers, among them, again the Disney Magic cruise ship, which has more arrivals programmed to Progreso port. The next one will be on December 16 and 20 of this year; then, in 2023 it will return on January 25, February 15, March 30 and April 4; which endorses the confidence of the shipping industry in Yucatan to include the entity in its itineraries.

