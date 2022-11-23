Disney announced the return of three major attractions to Disney California Adventure

On the Disney Parks Blog, the company said the Lunar New Year celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival would be back at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California in 2023.

The Lunar Near Year festivities will take place from Jan. 20 through Feb. 15, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” and Disneyland is expanding the Lunar New Year marketplaces, adding Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love.

“Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration” also returns, presented prior to the performances of “World of Color.”

ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherma

Mickey and Minnie will don festive attire, with special appearances by Mulan and Mushu.

In addition, Raya – from the Disney Animation film “Raya and the Last Dragon” – will greet friends beginning on Jan. 20.

For foodies, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 3 to April 25.

Anaheim, CA – January 21: The Three Little Pigs during Lunar New Year in California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, January 21, 2022. ((Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The best way to enjoy the eats is with a Sip and Savor pass that will be available to purchase.

At the festival, guests of all ages can enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, and artist events and signings.

The feet of visitors is seen during a ride on the Soarin’ Over California attraction to begin at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, July 11, 2012. ((Photo by Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Lastly, the Soarin’ Over California ride will return for a limited time during the festival, celebrating the beauty of the state.

Further information for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – including bookable experiences – will be available on Disneyland.com at a later date.

