Did Argentina superstar Lionel Messi disrespect Mexico?

Lionel Messi was again the star of the ‘Albiceleste’ in a duel where Argentina needed to get the result, this time, Mexico was the rival that suffered from his quality, however, in social networks begins to circulate the video where ‘Leo’ was with his teammates in the locker room and ‘kicked’ the shirt of Mexico.

(Excélsior).- In the second match of the group stage in Qatar, the Argentine star was in charge of opening the score after the hour mark, a match in which the Tricolor had defended well against the South American onslaught.

Although some versions among the fans mentioned that it was the national flag, everything seems to indicate that it was a Tri jersey. In the video released, it can be seen that the ’10’ of the ‘Scaloneta’ wants to remove one of the studs and that is how he manages to make the contact that is generating so much controversy.

Afición mexicana poniéndose ayer el jersey de #Messi #Argentina 🇦🇷 y su ídolo pateando la playera de #México 🇲🇽que estaba en el suelo. pic.twitter.com/j9PcnAo3WT — Uriel Chacón | (@DimeChacon_) November 27, 2022

They won’t lose hope

Argentina breathed after the victory and those coached by Gerardo Martino showed their frustration after, in their opinion, Argentina did not overcome Mexico in the course of the match.

For its part, Mexico must beat Saudi Arabia next Wednesday, November 30, to continue to aspire to one of the two tickets that Group C grants for the round of 16 of the World Cup, to which the Tricolor’s reference player, ‘Chucky’ Lozano, assured:

(I’m) a little tired because they are very complicated rivals, it’s very difficult. We’re not going to talk about it right now, maybe we’ll do it tomorrow, we have to plan for the next match. Even if there is a 1% chance, we are going to fight for it”.

