Dengue fever outbreak affects eastern Yucatan, 300 confirmed cases

The eastern part of the State is the region most affected by dengue, revealed the Federal Health Ministry, stating that there are already more than 300 confirmed cases in Yucatan, distributed in 30 municipalities.

Yucatan remains among the 12 states with the highest incidence of dengue, and fortunately, so far there have been no deaths as a result of this lethal pathology.

The increase of dengue has caused this deadly disease to affect mainly the eastern part of the state, followed by Merida and the surrounding area, the south of the state, and to a lesser extent, the west and central area.

Cuncunul alone has an incidence rate of 113.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Temozón with 65.17, Valladolid with 47.76 and Tinum with 38.41.

Likewise, during the past week, one case was confirmed every five hours.

Fortunately, so far, there have been no deaths in the Yucatan Peninsula as a result of this lethal pathology.

So far, the lethal disease is absent in six states of the country, affecting the entire south-southeast of the country, and in the case of the Yucatan Peninsula, there are 767 confirmed cases so far.

Up to the 44th epidemiological week, there were 10,411 accumulated confirmed cases in the country, with an increase of 108.3 percent with respect to the same period in 2021, when the total was 4,998.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes was confirmed in 767 people, of which 375 are from Quintana Roo; 319 are from Yucatan, and the remaining 73 are from Campeche.

The total number of cases in Yucatan is distributed in 30 municipalities, such as Abalá, Buctzotz, Celestún, Chapab, Chemax, Chichimilá, Cuncunul, Dzilam de Bravo, Espita, Huhí, Izamal, Kanasín, Kantunil, Maxcanú, Mérida, Panabá, Peto, Progreso Teabo, Tecoh, Tekax, Tekom, Temozón, Timucuy, Tinum, Tizimín, Tzucacab, Ucú, Umán and Valladolid.

According to the “Epidemiological Panorama of Dengue”, the greatest problem is registered in Sonora, with 1,894 cases, 18.19 percent; Veracruz, with 1,395 infected, 13.4 percent; the State of Mexico, with 1,281 infected, 12.3 percent; and Tabasco, with 864 positives, 8.3 percent. Quintana Roo is in eleventh place in the national table, Yucatan is in 12th place, while Campeche is in 16th place.

So far, 29 deaths have been confirmed, distributed in nine states, and only in Oaxaca there are 11 deaths, while in Sonora there are seven deaths; in Morelos there are three deaths; two are from Tabasco and Guerrero, while the rest are in the State of Mexico, Chiapas, Sinaloa and Veracruz.

