Chef Roberto Solís tells you how to cook Italian dishes with a Yucatecan twist

After two years in which, due to the pandemic, it had to be done remotely, “Los Jueves de Barilla” returned to the classroom, and chef Roberto Solís prepared a gala dinner for a dozen winners of a contest in which the participants, in addition to tagging a person, mentioned a typical ingredient of Yucatán to prepare the pastas of this prestigious brand.

In the dynamic that took place through social networks from November 9 to 21, 69 people participated, of which 10 were pampered with a four-course dinner, in which Chef Solis paid tribute to Italian cuisine, but with a Yucatecan twist, where the flavor and consistency of Barilla pastas were combined with local ingredients.

The event took place at the back of the Huinik restaurant, located on 60th Street, in front of Santa Ana Park, where Chef Solis will open his own restaurant in February of next year, which will be named Tulia and where he will create 15 jobs to offer a menu with seasonal ingredients that can be purchased in the market.

Upon entering the enclosure as a welcome, the attendees, winners and companions, were offered a refreshing drink prepared with tangerines and another one that highlighted the flavor of honey with marigold flowers.

Among the happy winners were the Ruiz del Ángel couple, Paulina and Luis Armando, who told Peninsular Punto Medio that they both like to cook and frequently prepare pasta at home.

“I follow the website and have participated on previous occasions but have not had the opportunity to win,” said Paulina, who is a tax lawyer by profession and who chose cilantro, xcatic chile and grated queso de bola as ingredients to prepare her pasta.

And after Chef Solis on behalf of the brand welcomed his guests, under his supervision, his team began serving the first course consisting of a tuna carpaccio with pink pepper vinaigrette, accompanied by a white wine.

Both the first and second time in which a fish crudo with black truffle vinaigrette and Eureka lemon zest was served, Chef Solis decided not to include pasta, so that diners could enjoy the full menu in which the Cabello de Angel in raw tomato sauce with basil and roasted garlic with shrimp, and to accompany it, red wine.

It is worth mentioning that between time and time the chef went around the tables to explain what each dish consisted of and of course to pose for a souvenir photo with the winners of this dynamic in which they promised to participate again.

A few moments later, a lamb lasagna with black sauce arrived at the table, which was to the complete delight of the diners who wondered what the creamy coating of this dish was made of, which looked like a slice of chocolate cake, but had a spectacular flavor.

To close with a flourish, Chef Solis chose for dessert a “bombilini”, a soft bread roll filled with whipped cream decorated with truffle, with which the guests surely took a pleasant taste in their mouths, courtesy of the Barilla brand that gave the attendees a very special present.

TYT Newsroom







