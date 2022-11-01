Catrinas cause sensation in New York City

New York City became amazed by the Catrinas taken over the city, an emblematic symbol of Mexico traveled all the way to the city that never sleeps!

They walk through the famous Grand Central Terminal station where several people are surprised, applaud them and take pictures.

A video shared by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón shows catrinas and a charro walking the streets and the New York Subway. In his message, the foreign minister states: Catrinas and charro in New York, can you imagine? Mexico in the world.

Catrinas y charro en Nueva York , cómo ven ? México en el mundo. pic.twitter.com/zk6Cirdsz9 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) October 28, 2022

In the images you can see how they enter one of the subway stations, walk along the corridors, reach the platform and board one of the cars.

They also walk through the famous Grand Central Terminal station where several people are surprised, applaud them and take pictures.

Catrinas and Catrines take over NYC, courtesy of Televisa.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments