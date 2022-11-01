Catrinas cause sensation in New York City

New York City became amazed by the Catrinas taken over the city, an emblematic symbol of Mexico traveled all the way to the city that never sleeps!
They walk through the famous Grand Central Terminal station where several people are surprised, applaud them and take pictures.
A video shared by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón shows catrinas and a charro walking the streets and the New York Subway. In his message, the foreign minister states: Catrinas and charro in New York, can you imagine? Mexico in the world.
Catrinas y charro en Nueva York , cómo ven ? México en el mundo. pic.twitter.com/zk6Cirdsz9— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) October 28, 2022
In the images you can see how they enter one of the subway stations, walk along the corridors, reach the platform and board one of the cars.
They also walk through the famous Grand Central Terminal station where several people are surprised, applaud them and take pictures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Festival of the Souls has generated an increase in terms of international tourism for Merida
Merida’s Director of Economic Development and.
-
Lopez Obrador invites Lula Da Silva to visit Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of.
-
Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi supervises works of the “Techos Firmes” program in the Flamboyanes community
To supervise the progress of the.
-
Merida City Hall will participate in the Buen Fin with discounts on tax contributions
In order for citizens to continue.
-
Protests resume at the U.S. Consulate in Merida
Retired workers of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
-
CFE employees disrespect and make fun of a group of Maya women in Xanabá, Yuc.
A group of citizens from the.
-
The first edition of the “Pan de Muerto Festival” was held with great success in Progreso, Yuc.
The First Pan de Muerto Bread.
-
Tropical Storm Lisa Expected to Become a Hurricane
Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday.
-
Man takes severe beating at the Mérida Country Club parking lot (Watch Video)
Two men got into a fistfight.
-
Yucatan student to attend NASA program in the US
Pablo Ulloa de la Torre, a.
Leave a Comment