Campeche requests new studies to ensure octopus capture

New studies are required from the National Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture for the octopus in Campeche’s coasts, said the leader of the Muelle de San Román, José del Carmen Uicab, pointing out that there is talk of 19,000 tons of the mollusk caught in Campeche and Yucatán this season, when in the first two months the activity was practically paralyzed.
(Punto Medio).- The leader pointed out that the decisions made by the authorities depend on these studies, and if they do not reflect the reality of the sea, with a shortage of marine species not only of octopus but also of shrimp, next year there will be similar or worse precarious conditions than those registered in 2022.
Likewise, the leader pointed out that the fishermen are worried that due to the amount of catch reported by Inapesca, they could close the season before December 15, the official date for the mollusk catch, and this would affect the coastal fishermen, who have improved the volumes, accumulating up to 30 kilos of mollusk per boat.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mayor Julian Zacarías Curi toured the SCT park to check on the progress of the renovation works
The City Hall, presided by Mayor.
-
The 41st Street green tunnel: Mérida citizens transforming the public spaces
Citizen planted endemic trees to reduce.
-
Yucatan present at the National Theater Showcase in Torreon, Coahuila
Six Meridanos members of the theater.
-
SSP will mobilize 4 thousand police officers for the operation in Yucatan during Buen Fin 2022
With 9 days to go before.
-
Holbox Port Captaincy opposes Ferry route to El Cuyo
The company Empresa de Trasbordadores de.
-
Mexican Caribbean seeks to win back the preference of European tourists
Authorities and tourism service providers are.
-
Merida, the cheapest basic food products basket nationwide according to Profeco
A study by the Procuraduría Federal.
-
Yucatecan students will have 100% scholarships to study engineering careers
To encourage the participation of young.
-
Weather in Merida November 11: Showers forecast for Friday afternoon
According to the Meteorological Service of.
-
Garbage from 6 neighboring municipalities will arrive at the Merida Landfill
This Wednesday the State Government announced.
Leave a Comment