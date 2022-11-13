Campeche, Mexico’s most outdated Mexican state in terms of industrial activity: Inegi

Campeche hit bottom in the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity issued by Federal Entity (IMAIEF), by registering the worst result in contribution and performance in various services, with -0.57 percent during July 2022, compared to last year’s -7.7, so it continues as the most backward Entity in the Peninsula and in the country, whose national average is 5.1 percent this year, while in 2021 it was 2.6.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), regarding the contribution to the IMAI Real Total Variation in July 2022, Campeche is in last place with -0.57 percent, below Veracruz with -0.28, Aguascalientes with -0. 18, Baja California with -0.14, Colima with -0.09, San Luis Potosí with -0.08, Tlaxcala with -0.07, Quintana Roo with -0.03 and Durango with -0.01 percent, while Yucatán, Sinaloa and Guerrero present figures of 0.00 by not presenting any contribution.

In July 2022 and at the annual rate, the Entities that registered the most significant increases in their industrial production, in real terms, were Baja California Sur with 0.19, Hidalgo with 0.38, Nayarit with 0.06, Chiapas with 0.14, Puebla with 0.41 and Tabasco with 0.74.

In the contribution to the real total variation of Mining, the entity presents an indicator of -3.38 percent, while the real percentage variation in relation to the same month of the previous year is -8.0.

Regarding the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, water, and gas supply through pipelines to the final consumer by State, Campeche appears with 0.05 percent of the contribution to the real total variation in July 2022, while the real percentage variation compared to the same month of 2021 is 13.9 percent.

Construction

In the construction sector, the contribution to the real change in July 2022 is -0.09, while the real percentage change with respect to the same month, in 2021, is -5.2.

The contribution to the total real variation of manufacturing industries in Campeche appears with 0.00, while the real percentage variation with respect to July of last year is 6.4 percent, even above the national average, which is currently 5.1 percent.

In July 2022 and with seasonally adjusted figures, the entities that showed the most pronounced monthly increases in their industrial activity, in real terms, were Hidalgo, Michoacán de Ocampo, Baja California Sur, Oaxaca, Puebla, and Guanajuato.

Inegi reported that in the same period and with seasonally adjusted series, the States that obtained the most significant growth in their industrial production at an annual rate, in real terms, were Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Chiapas, Puebla, and Tabasco.

The report also points out that with original data and at an annual rate, in the mining sector, the increases reported in Hidalgo, Nayarit, Chiapas, Baja California Sur, Querétaro, and Tabasco stood out. Meanwhile, in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, water supply, and piped gas to the final consumer, increases in Morelos, Yucatan, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, and Guerrero stood out.

Finally, in construction, the most relevant advances occurred in Hidalgo, Baja California Sur, Querétaro, Chiapas, and Tabasco, while in manufacturing industries, the highest increases occurred in Puebla, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo, Chiapas, and Sonora.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments