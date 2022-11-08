Businessmen agree with 12 days of vacation for workers

The leaders of the large business groups in Yucatan have taken a position on the discussion being held at a national level regarding the approval in the Senate of the Republic of the reform to articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law in the matter of vacations.

(La Verdad Noticias).- CCE Yucatan The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) Yucatan, Jorge Charruf Caceres showed his full support for this initiative that will still be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union, however, he said that it is desirable that in subsequent situations these changes are raised in a programmed and gradual manner.

“Since the initiative was proposed, we stated that it was right, since it would bring Mexico closer to an average number of vacation days similar to those of other Latin American countries; however, as we stated on that occasion, the most advisable thing to do in these cases is to make the changes in a gradual and planned manner, since companies require time for the programming of production lines and work processes,” he emphasized.

Coparmex Yucatan

Meanwhile, Beatriz Gomory Correa, president of the Board of Directors of the Confederación Patronal de la República Mexicana (Coparmex) Yucatán, surprised with her local response, since, although she said that it is necessary to make Mexico’s productivity competitive with other countries.

“In the case of vacations it is a good measure in general, but if we are asking for it to start from January 2023 so that companies have these last months to organize themselves and how it will be, we also bet that it will be gradually, that the first year will be three days and the second year another three days, but with this we have to say that we are one of the least productive countries, that is to say that we work more hours but with less productivity, that is why we have to make better use of the time, I think that to the extent that we do it will be better for everyone.”

Canaco Merida

The president of the Canaco-Servytur, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, stated that they see the increase in vacations as very positive, but there are two issues that the businessmen have set against it.

“The first is that this increase should be gradual and that it should not be immediate, but gradual, we are thinking of two days per year, that is, in 2023 it should be eight, in 2024 it should be 10 and in 2025 the 12 days of vacation and this will help us to be able to overtake the issue as inflation, since the need for labor to supply these spaces could have an impact on inflation,” he said.

To conclude, the leader of the Yucatecan businessmen mentioned that it would be important to put on the table issues such as vacation premiums, severance vouchers, social security so that the law is reformed and that all these benefits for workers are fully tax deductible “it is a request that we have made for all these benefits to be 100 percent deductible and this could help to increase the productivity of companies and reduce the impact of the increase in vacations,” he added.

