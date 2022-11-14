Beware: change of direction in a well-known street in the east of Mérida

Luisma López shared on social networks images where she evidenced the change of direction of a street in Mérida.

(La Verdad Noticias).- According to the citizen report, the traffic lanes on Calle 20, which allows access to the Polígono 108 subdivision, recently changed direction without prior notice.

Although the street continues to be used by some motorists as a two-way street, the arrows painted on the pavement show that it has become a one-way street, and the citizen recommends the population take precautions.

It is worth mentioning that some signs indicate that the direction has changed, but not many people are acting upon it.

Although the Secretariat of Public Safety (SSP) has not made an official announcement in this regard, they ask for caution.

The images of this presumed change of direction have practically gone viral, and several users have commented, as in the case of Verónica Ciau Canul, who indicated that she wants to ‘believe that they got confused when they put a double arrow’.

Another woman named Lindita Osorno said on social networks that they did not make a mistake when the local authorities put the double arrow and indicated that ‘they are changing the road direction but they are not putting signs’. The woman indicated that they repaired the street next to the Provi company, which would be for vehicles to leave the Polígono 108 subdivision, and thus the road that was previously a two-way street will be one-way.

Change of directions in Merida’s roads

It is worth mentioning that as well as this presumed change of direction of the street, in recent days the SSP announced the change of direction of the side streets of several bridges on the Periférico de Merida, such as Mulchechen, 42nd Street, and 50th Street, in order to provide a more efficient service to the Va y Ven transportation route.

