Bar fight leaves three injured in Progreso, Yuc.

Three injured, one was attacked with a knife
PROGRESO, YUCATAN., November 21, 2022.- A fight with three injuries occurred in the first minutes of Saturday at the “Belvedere” canteen, located on 27th Street between 58 and 60 of the Ismael García neighborhood.
Paramedics who arrived at the site treated three injured and transferred them to a clinic in this city; one of them had a stab wound. Inside the place, at the time of the mess, there were about 10 waitresses and seven drunken parishioners, who participated in the brawl.
One of the litigants took out a knife from among his belongings and attacked his rival, causing injuries. The injured man began to bleed to death inside the bar, so the managers took everyone out and closed the premises.
Before getting injured they caused destruction in Progreso
Before, in the middle of the lawsuit, the rijosos caused damage, because they “blew up” tables and chairs and there were bottlenecks, according to neighbors who woke up due to the scandal and the screams of the waitresses.
A pool of blood was left in the middle of the bar, the managers closed the place and to prevent them from being arrested by the municipal and state police who arrived shortly after the fight started.
They fled the place, but the agents raised the metal curtains to see if anyone was injured and that was when they saw the damage and the pool of blood.
Two of the parishioners, seeing the policemen arrive, escaped through the back, ran across the canteen grounds and climbed onto the roofs of neighboring houses.
