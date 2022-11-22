Angela and Pepe Aguilar enjoy Yucatecan gastronomy

With a great desire to taste the exclusive gastronomy of the restaurant “Casa Yucatan”, the artist and singer Angela Aguilar arrived yesterday afternoon, accompanied by her father Pepe Aguilar from Las Vegas where they participated in the Latin Grammy Awards.
Among a great variety of dishes prepared by the multi-award winning chef Ernesto Cab Vera and his kitchen team, panuchos, papadzules, cochinita enterrada, salpicón, xec salad and the exclusive dessert of the restaurant “Casa Yucatán” which is the golden marquesita, they enjoyed a succulent and quiet lunch in the place where the stars now go to, “Casa Yucatán”.
The Aguilar family enjoyed the traditional corners that “Casa Yucatan” offers, where the elegantly upholstered rooms with different handicrafts from the Yucatan region are appreciated, which Angela took advantage of to frame her photographs and share them on her social networks.
At the end of enjoying their food, the Aguilar’s took a picture with chef Ernesto Cab Vera whom they congratulated for the exclusive combination of gastronomy offered by “Casa Yucatan” where they felt very comfortable.
The restaurant “Casa Yucatan” is located at Calle 60 #445 x 49 and 51 downtown Yucatan, reservations at 9998 023122.
TYT Newsroom
