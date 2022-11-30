AMLO’s electoral reform debate was postponed at Mexico’s Lower House of Congress

The debate over the electoral reform has been postponed this Tuesday, November 29th, and will be resumed within a week, to give an opportunity for analysis, reported Ignacio Mier Velazco, coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Today we are going, out of prudence, to give the legislators some time, because only 100 deputies were aware of the opinion, it is an extensive document, of almost one thousand pages, so at the request of the coalition and several coordinators and deputies, it was determined that it makes the declaration of publicity in the gazette and give the opportunity so that on Tuesday of next week I already know that he is voting on the opinion,” he explained.

Likewise, he ruled out that this measure is an attempt to convince the PRI parliamentary group and other opposition parties.

Given this situation, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, pointed out that this weekend he would send a legal reform that, without violating the Constitution, guarantees elections without fraud.

However, he acknowledged that this proposal will not include the elimination of multi-member deputies, for which he attacked the opposition, stating that “the parties are the ones who will continue to name the INE councilors and magistrates, not the citizens, not the people.”

