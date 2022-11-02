Altar placed at the Government Palace to honor the memory of our deceased in the Yucatecan tradition

The images of Yucaecan artists such as Ligia Cámara Blum, Armando Manzanero and Sergio Esquivel, stand out in the altar placed in the main esplanade of the Government Palace, as a tribute to those who have gone to another plane, but whose teachings remain with the living and are remembered in the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal.

Among food, fruits, yucca sweets, ciricote and drinks such as atole and chocolate, are the intentions of those who admire this three-level altar, prepared by the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) and which can be visited until November 4 from 9:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night.

The experience of observing this example of the permanence of our traditions and customs is complemented by the projection of a video mapping on the interior façade of the Government Palace.

This digital intervention was made by personnel from the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya de Mérida (GMMMM) and depicts characteristic elements of an altar of the region, while sharing images of the cardboard work “Pareja de mestizos yucatecos”, by artisan Mauricio Hernández Colmenero, originally from Guanajuato and whose pieces are part of the Museo de Arte Popular de Yucatán (Mapy). The video mapping will begin at 6:00 pm and the last projection will take place at 10:00 pm.

Sedeculta’s altar has been assembled according to Yucatecan traditions, taking into account the meaning of different elements, such as the green cross that marks the syncretism between Mayan deities and Catholicism, the flowers and aromatic plants to decorate the three levels, a representation of the earth, the sky and the underworld.

Also considered were typical foods whose elaboration is destined to important events in life: weddings, baptisms and religious festivities; likewise the pib, proof of the gastronomy of these dates.

This altar can be visited by all those who wish to remember their loved ones, the composers and pianists whose talent exalted the name of Yucatán throughout Mexico and the world, and also by those who want to learn about one of the most deeply-rooted and preserved traditions of the state: the Hanal Pixán.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments