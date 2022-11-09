After two years, the “Formalize Your Union” program returns to the Yucatan Xmatkuil Fair

To support the economy of families and contribute to the culture of legality, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced the return of the “Formalize your union” program to the Fairgrounds. of the Yucatán Xmatkuil State Fair 2022, after two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On November 24, hundreds of couples will have the opportunity to get married for free, just like the more than 400 who did it in the past edition of the fair. In this sense, the head of the Legal Department (CJ), Yussif Heredia Fritz, stressed the importance of formalizing the unions so that both parties have certainty before the law.
To participate in this program, it is necessary to go previously to any Civil Registry Office of the state, to fill up the marriage and registration applications. Likewise, the Directorate of Civil Registry will give a prenuptial talk, which the contracting parties must attend in a mandatory manner since proof of attendance is a requirement.
It is also requested that they be made up exclusively of citizens of legal age, which they will have to prove with a birth certificate and official identification with a photograph, in addition to being asked for a document proving residence in Yucatan, all in originals and copies.
In turn, the director of the Civil Registry, Juan de Dios Collí, stressed that this call will facilitate the access of more Yucatecans to the benefits of legal unions, such as government programs designed for marriages, including housing loans, medical services, financing and inheritances.
Finally, he described this edition as a success, in advance, since several couples from Mérida, Valladolid, Tizimín, Ticul, Izamal, Teabo, Sotuta, Tekantó, Progreso, Tekit, Kinchil, Halachó, and many other municipalities have already registered.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Endangered “Tigrillo” becomes roadkill in Baca, Yuc.
A Margay (Tigrillo) was run over.
-
Nicole will directly impact Northeast Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain.
-
Your best defense for Skin Cancer: Knowledge￼￼
When it comes to healthcare, getting.
-
Would you like to work on a cruise ship? MSC Cruises will conduct job interviews in Merida
Would you like to work on.
-
Successful conclusion of Merida’s presence in Havana
With programs to preserve and disseminate.
-
Massive Mako shark jumps into a boat in New Zealand (VIDEO)
A shark surprised a group of.
-
These are the perfect snacks to take to the beach
A few things are necessary for.
-
The exact place in Merida where Mexican movie star Pedro Infante died
The classic little corner store, with.
-
OSY to announce changes in programming, after fire at the Peón Contreras theater
During this week, the directors of.
-
López Obrador reviews progress of important projects for Yucatán
As part of his 10th visit.
Leave a Comment