Adán Augusto insists that there is a complaint in Hague against Felipe Calderón: “Justice will not take long” he said

Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico, denied that there is an investigation against him for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in Hague. The former president refuted the statements made by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who stated that there is a process against the former member of the National Action Party for the Fast and Furious operation.

(El Heraldo).- During his visit to the Congress of Coahuila, the official emphasized that, despite the former president’s denial that there are legal proceedings against him, there is an investigation into his participation in the Fast and Furious operation at the International Criminal Court in Hague, Netherlands; “they are gathering all the evidence,” he said during the presentation of the constitutional reform on public security matters, before deputies of the State Congress, Adán Augusto López said that if justice reached the number 2 of Felipe Calderón’s government, justice can also go higher.

“(…) for that reason I tell you that there is going to be justice in this country. And yes, there is a lawsuit in the International Criminal Court, in La Haya and it is in a period of evidence formation, and there is also another lawsuit in others, another complaint in other international courts. That is why his party colleague Genaro García Luna is detained in the United States. And if the number two of that government is currently subject to trial, surely justice will not take long to arrive and it will arrive, even higher,” he affirmed.

Likewise, he defended President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s position of greeting María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. “Here there is no complicity with anyone, how sad that someone who should have the social sensitivity to greet an old lady denies that the President of the Republic has reached out to the lady. I tell you, now, this hate speech must end, but also the hypocrisy speech must end, I love the Armed Forces”, he affirmed.

However, after the accusations, former President Calderón denied the accusations on his social networks: “No Secretary Augusto, there is no international investigation against me, neither in “La Haya,” he mentioned in his official Twitter account.

Similarly, Calderón asked the secretary to inform himself before speaking, as he fell into false accusations. “Inform yourself before speaking! To lie requires talent. Here I leave you the cases under investigation at the International Criminal Court.” Finally, the former president finished off his message with the popular phrase “Ya siéntese señor”, this by way of mockery against Adán Augusto López.

