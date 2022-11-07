7 Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer

The worse thing about accidents is that they are uncertain and can happen to anyone.

When you’ve been injured in an accident that wasn’t your fault, the last thing you want to do is make a mistake that could jeopardize your case or leave you with an inexperienced lawyer. Moreover, hiring a personal injury lawyer is a big decision and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Don’t make these mistakes when hiring an attorney for your case.

Not Meeting in Person

Once you’ve narrowed down your choices, it’s time to schedule a consultation with each lawyer on your list. This will allow you to get to know them and see if they fit your case well. They can also keep you posted with Paraquat Parkinsons lawsuit updates if you are a victim in such a case.

Not Checking for Experience

When looking for a personal injury attorney, you want someone with experience handling cases like yours. An experienced lawyer will know the ins and outs of the legal process and will be able to fight for the maximum compensation possible.

Other things to keep in mind include:

Look for a personal injury lawyer with experience handling similar cases.

Ask the personal injury lawyer how many cases they have handled and what the outcomes were.

Find out if the personal injury lawyer is a member of any professional organizations, such as the American Association for Justice or the American Bar Association.

Ask the personal injury lawyer for references from past clients.

Schedule a consultation with the personal injury lawyer to discuss your case.

Not Asking for Referrals

If you know anyone who has hired a personal injury lawyer in the past, ask them for referrals. Getting a referral from a friend or family member is a great way to find a lawyer you can trust.

Not Checking the Reviews

Reviews are a must before deciding on a lawyer. Some online places to read the reviews include:

Google

Type in the name of the lawyer you are interested in, followed by the word “reviews.” This will bring up a list of websites where people have left reviews of the lawyer in question.

Yelp

Yelp is a website that allows people to rate and review businesses in their area. Type in the name of the lawyer you are interested in, followed by the word “Yelp,” and a list of reviews should come up.

Avvo

Avvo is a website that provides ratings and reviews for lawyers, among other things. To find reviews of personal injury lawyers on Avvo, type in the name of the lawyer you are interested in and select “Reviews” from the drop-down menu.

Not Asking Questions

During your consultation, ask plenty of questions to understand the lawyer’s experience, how they would handle your case, and their fees.

Other important questions to ask the lawyer include the following:

What is your success rate in personal injury cases?

Inquire about the lawyer’s success rate in personal injury cases. This will give you an idea of their experience and whether they are likely to win your case.

Do you work on a contingency basis?

Most personal injury lawyers work on a contingency basis, which means they only get paid if they win your case. Ask about this before hiring a lawyer, so you are not surprised by their fee structure.

How much do you charge?

If the lawyer does not work on a contingency basis, ask them how much they charge for their services. Be sure to get an estimate so you know what to expect regarding costs.

What is your trial experience?

If your case goes to trial, you want to hire a lawyer with significant trial experience. Ask the lawyer how many trials they have handled and whether they are comfortable taking your case to trial.

Not Having Realistic Expectations

When hiring a personal injury lawyer, it’s important to have realistic expectations. No lawyer can guarantee a certain outcome for your case, so be wary of anyone who makes promises they can’t keep.

Not Paying Attention to Your Gut

At the end of the day, you should trust your gut when hiring a personal injury lawyer. If something doesn’t feel right or you don’t have a good feeling about the lawyer, move on to someone else.

Final Word

Choosing a personal injury lawyer is a big decision, but it doesn’t have to be difficult if you avoid these five common mistakes. Be sure to research, ask for referrals, and meet with each lawyer in person before making your final decision. And don’t forget to ask plenty of questions!







