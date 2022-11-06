6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Mexican Pacific coast near Baja California

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico rattled parts of Southern California on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.
(National Tsunami Warning Center).- The quake, about 12 miles deep, hit just before 9 a.m. off the coast of Baja California in Mexico, about 20 miles from Las Brisas, Mexico, according to the USGS.
Las Brisas is about 175 miles south of San Diego.
More than 100 people from as far away as Long Beach and Indio reported feeling the shake, according to the agency.
“Anybody else feel that earthquake?” one Twitter user wrote. “It was very pleasant on the fifth floor of a building on the Beach at Baja California.”
The National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that no tsunami was expected following the quake.
Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.
Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.
