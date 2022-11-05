5 ways your dog shows you love￼

Did you know that your best bud shows affection for you in many ways besides hugs and smiles? Pups often show you love by leaning on you, bringing you a toy, or carrying your possessions around. You must know that they can express their emotions in a variety of ways, from super subtle to totally obvious, so it’s okay if you don’t’ notice them all.

Here’s a list of 5 ways your best friend for life shows you love:

Holding eye contact

When your dog looks at you, its brain releases oxytocin. Known as the “love hormone,” oxytocin is the same hormone mothers’ brains release when they’re first bonding with their babies. The key is to maintain natural eye contact while you’re playing or cuddling. If you force eye contact with your dog, it’ll probably get a little uncomfortable and look away.

Photo by Glenn on Pexels.com

Leaning against you

Whether you’re sitting on the floor or couch, if your dog leans against you, it means it feels safe, secure, and totally comfortable. Sometimes dogs will lean against their humans when they’re feeling scared or anxious, but that only means they see you as their protector.

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

Sleeping on your bedroom

If you don’t allow your dog to sleep in your bed, but they still like to sleep in your bedroom, they really love you. They want to be close to you while you’re sleeping to show you their loyalty and how they don’t want to separate from the pack.

Photo by Christian Domingues on Pexels.com

They’re happy when you get home

Jumping up and down, licking your hands and face, bringing you its favorite toy, or even some “excited pee” when you get home from work, school, or errands, means they are thrilled to see you! And we bet, you’re very excited to see your pup, too.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

Carrying your shoes or socks around

Puppies who are attached to their owners also love their owners’ scents—and may raid your shoe pile or laundry basket for stinky socks, your favorite toy, T-shirts, or even underwear.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

