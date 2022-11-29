40th anniversary of the declaration of the zone of Historic Monuments of the city of Mérida

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in conjunction with the City Hall of Merida are cleaning, consolidating and restoring the southern wall of the of the south wall of the historical complex called Templo de la Tercera Orden “El Jesús” (Temple of the Third Order “El Jesus”, which were part of the old convent and school of San Francisco Javier of Merida, which is a historical monument and federal property.

The work is being carried out in collaboration with the Mérida City Hall, as part of the activities commemorating the 40th anniversary of of the commemorative activities for the 40th anniversary of the declaration of the Historic Monuments Zone of Merida.

Historic Monuments of the City of Merida, in 1982, in which the polygon of the so-called Historic the polygon of the Historic Center of Merida, Yucatan.

The actions consist of removal of parasitic vegetation, cleaning of walls,

consolidation of the exposed masonry and placement of lime plaster on the southern wall of the the south wall of the aforementioned historical complex, to restore the original appearance of the building, which was covered with a finish the original appearance of the building, which was covered with lime finish and paint.

These actions are carried out as part of the third stage of works carried out as a whole, the first stage was in the south wall of the building.

The first stage took place in 2018 during the construction works of the Palacio de la Música, in the the Palacio de la Música, in which the concrete staples were removed from the area known as the Salón General or ex the area known as the General Hall or former State Congress and the wall of the space occupied by the the wall of the space occupied by the “Juan Gamboa Guzmán” Art Gallery.

The second stage was from 2019 to 2020, restoring the original appearance of the eastern section, which made up the the convent complex of San Francisco Javier, where the University of Mérida was built, which is the predecessor of the University of Yucatán.

In this third stage, we will seek to begin the installation of finishes in the southern area of the building, in order to the south side of the building, in order to avoid filtrations inside the complex due to humidity. The work will be carried out from November 2022 to January 2023.

The façade of the current Museo Pinacoteca Juan Gamboa Guzmán will also be restored. Guzmán, which housed the red sacristy of the Jesuits in the 17th century and later became the site of the the Library of the State Congress in the 19th century, later called the Cepeda Library, which operated later called Cepeda Library, which functioned until 1979.

The Museo Pinacoteca Juan Gamboa Guzmán was inaugurated on July 31st, 1981

by the then Centro Regional del Sureste, today INAH Yucatan, using part of the areas of the Jesuit college part of the areas of the Jesuit school San Francisco Javier founded in 1618, and subsequently elevated in 1624 to the category of University, by means of a brief apostolic decree by King Philip II, in decree by King Philip II, where Philosophy, Theology and Law were taught.

