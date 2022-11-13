36-year-old man dies of Monkeypox in Yucatan

The State Health Secretariat (SSY) reported the death from monkeypox of a 36 year-old male, originally from Chiapas and diagnosed in Quintana Roo, where he resided, who was being treated in a high specialty hospital in Yucatan.

The patient, who had a long-term immune-deprived condition, was transferred for better care from the neighboring state of Quintana Roo to a tertiary hospital in this city, where he sadly passed away.

The state agency informed that as of today, 108 cases of this virus have been confirmed in Yucatan, all males between 17 and 53 years of age, 97 belonging to the municipality of Merida, 4 to Kanasin, 2 to Progreso, 1 to Baca, 3 to Uman and 1 to Zacatecas. Of the 108 positive cases, 14 are active and 94 have been recovered.

In order to contribute to cut the chain of contagion of this disease, citizens are urged to maintain the prevention measures established by the Federal Government and the SSY, such as constant hand washing and healthy distance, since its transmission occurs through close physical contact with lesions, body secretions, respiratory droplets, as well as contaminated objects and surfaces.

It is also requested to be aware of the main symptoms of this disease, which are fever and the presence of skin lesions 2 days after the onset of symptoms. These rashes are very characteristic due to the presence of liquid or pus with redness at the edge; they are usually larger and more abundant than in the case of chickenpox.

Among the symptoms that are also associated are headache and muscle pain, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes.

In case of presenting skin lesions and any of the related symptoms, people are asked to go to their health center or family doctor to rule out or confirm their case, as well as to keep themselves isolated and avoid contact with more people to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The SSY is calling on the population to remain calm and not to lower their guard in health measures to take care of each other.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments