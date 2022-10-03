Yucatecan wins contest organized by SICT and Huawei

Alejandro Santoscoy was chosen for his autonomous driving vehicle prototype.

Alejandro Santoscoy, courtesey from AEIF.

Alejandro Santoscoy Rivero, a graduate of the Physics Engineering program at the Autonomous University of Yucatan (Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán, UADY), was selected -along with 14 other young people from different states of the country- to participate in the eighth edition of the Seeds for the Future competition.

Through a 4-minute, 7-second video in English, Santoscoy Rivero presented a prototype of an autonomous driving vehicle that operates in greenhouses and reduces risks for farm workers, called El Rover Agrícola (The Agricultural Rover). With this project, the young engineer was chosen to attend the Innovation Path Bootcamp to be held at the facilities of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Ciudad de México.

The scholarship granted by Huawei covers the entire training program that has been designed based on the field of Telecommunications and Information Technology and will be held in the CDMX from October 10th to 17th.

In addition, each of the 15 selected will receive a state-of-the-art Huawei tablet.

As a second stage of the experience they will be eligible for the Tech4Good initiative. This is a contest designed to help young adults learn about the latest trends in digitization and explore how digital technologies can address common social problems.

Through Tech4Good, participants seek to increase their creativity, hone their entrepreneurial skills and develop a sense of social responsibility.

In this second phase, Santoscoy Rivero will team up with 14 other winners from the states of Campeche, Veracruz, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Sonora, Zacatecas and Baja California to compete with young people from Ecuador and Angola.

Throughout eight editions of the contest, organized by Huawei in coordination with the SICT, four Yucatecans have won in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Three graduates from the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (UADY) and one from the Universidad Anáhuac Mayab.

