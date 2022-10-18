Yucatecan construction companies are waiting to be considered for the “La Plancha” Project

The construction of the Plancha project hasn’t started yet, but that hasn’t stopped companies from looking to be a part on this new wonderful project.

The CMIC president announced that they are not yet working on the construction process of the Parque de la Plancha. Therefore, they are looking for opportunities and contacts to be considered when the construction progresses.

“I am knocking on all the doors I have to knock on to see that the opportunity opens up for us because we do not want to be left out of this great project for all Meridians,” he said.

He explained that in the coming months new bids for public works will be announced, which is fundamental for the growth of Yucatán.

“Important investments in public works are coming for 2023, Yucatán’s growth is going to continue, this unique attraction that our state has for industries from other countries to come generates an important demand,” he mentioned.

