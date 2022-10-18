Yucatecan construction companies are waiting to be considered for the “La Plancha” Project

The construction of the Plancha project hasn’t started yet, but that hasn’t stopped companies from looking to be a part on this new wonderful project.
The CMIC president announced that they are not yet working on the construction process of the Parque de la Plancha. Therefore, they are looking for opportunities and contacts to be considered when the construction progresses.
“I am knocking on all the doors I have to knock on to see that the opportunity opens up for us because we do not want to be left out of this great project for all Meridians,” he said.
He explained that in the coming months new bids for public works will be announced, which is fundamental for the growth of Yucatán.
“Important investments in public works are coming for 2023, Yucatán’s growth is going to continue, this unique attraction that our state has for industries from other countries to come generates an important demand,” he mentioned.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Public Security surveillance operation in Mérida during the Day of the Dead festivities
The director of the municipal police,.
-
Renán Barrera leads the performance ranking among 60 mayors throughout the country
The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera.
-
Authorities raid hostel in Valladolid, Yucatán for the disappearance of a French couple
More than a month after they.
-
Cold front approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, when will its effects be felt?
Starting in the middle of the.
-
Vila and AMLO announce signing of agreement to expand Progreso’s Puerto de Altura
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President.
-
Heavy traffic accident in Tizimín leaves three people injured
Three people injured, including two minors,.
-
Specialists from six countries to attend the XI International Autism Congress in Mérida
Doctors, researchers, academics, and NGO’s from.
-
The State Government supports the women of Yucatán
The women of Yucatán are a.
-
Canine units are being trained in Mérida for Covid detection
As a result of the positive.
-
Mexico’s debt skyrockets! It is expected to exceed 50% of GDP by 2023
Mexico’s debt level shows a steady.
Leave a Comment