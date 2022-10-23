Yucatan’s Ministry of Tourism Promotion presents the ‘Sabores de Yucatan Festival’

As part of the celebration of the 50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2022 awards, to be held from November 11 to 15, the city of Mérida will also host the ‘Sabores de Yucatán’ Festival, from November 11 to 13, with the purpose of positioning Yucatecan gastronomy in the world and making it another attraction in the region’s tourism offer.

To present the event, the Yucatan tourism institution gathered some of the protagonists of the fair, such as the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Yucatan, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Claudia González Góngora, recently appointed president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry, and Carlos Guillermo Aguirre Aguilar, president of the Association of Restaurants and Gastronomic Services of Valladolid (Mexico), Carlos Guillermo Aguirre Aguilar, president of the Association of Restaurants and Gastronomic Services of Valladolid (Mexico), as well as some of the best Yucatecan chefs, such as Roberto Solís, a leading exponent of the New Yucatecan Cuisine, Wilson Alonzo, chef and researcher of traditional Yucatecan cuisine, Luis Ronzón, chef of the Hotel Chablé restaurant. All of them agreed on the importance of both events for the region and on the good moment that Yucatecan gastronomy is experiencing.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Secretary of Tourism for the State of Yucatán, explained the details of the “Sabores de Yucatán” Festival, and all the activities that will take place around it. The event, which will highlight the deep-rooted culinary heritage of the region, and will showcase the interaction between ancient Yucatecan culinary traditions and new contemporary trends, will feature culinary tastings, gastronomic talks, tastings, pairings, tours, competitions, and master classes by some of the world’s best-known chefs.

Among the activities to be held as part of the “Festival de Sabores de Yucatán”, the secretariat has highlighted the market with Yucatecan products, such as Yucatecan honey, chocolate, sauces, and a long etcetera, the stations with Yucatecan chefs and emblematic products, the Bier Garden or two important gastronomic circuits through different restaurants.

Regarding the impact of the festival, Fridman Hirsch pointed out that “gastronomic tourism is a transversal sector” and, furthermore, that “the Yucatan region has one of the richest and most diverse gastronomies in the world”. The celebration of the 50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2022 awards gala makes that week in November the perfect month to organize the first ‘Festival de Sabores de Yucatán’. Among the reasons for holding this event is also the “economic impact it will generate throughout the sector, and that it helps “bring benefits to farmers, fishermen, …”

Festival gastronómico de Mérida, courtesy of National Geographic en Español.

The Yucatan region has experienced a significant economic recovery after the pandemic and, while in 2019 “records were broken in all areas, in this 2022 we are already above these numbers in indicators such as the arrival of tourists with overnight stays or air flows,” he added.

After the intervention of the Secretary of Tourism of Yucatán, Claudia González Góngora, the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry, took the baton and pointed out that “over the years, Yucatán has positioned itself as a place known for its gastronomy”. He also pointed out that the region “has a lot of culinary talent”, in addition to agreeing with Michelle Fridman Hirsch in highlighting the important economic impact that these events will generate in Yucatán.

Carlos Guillermo Aguirre Aguilar, president of the Association of Restaurants and Gastronomic Services Mérida, said in his speech that “we must continue to promote gastronomy since it is not only the product but the experience, which gives it the added value.”

Several of the best chefs of the Yucatecan gastronomic scene also had the opportunity to speak at the presentation. For example, Wilson Alonzo, a researcher of traditional Yucatecan cuisine, emphasized that “this opportunity to have the festival means a great economic impact for our community,” and he wanted to vindicate the products, techniques, and flavors of Yucatecan cuisine.

Chef Roberto Solís, the leading exponent of the New Yucatecan Cuisine, explained that “we are always looking to promote this industry, and it is essential to show the face of the people who make this type of experience possible. We want the people of Yucatán to feel loved and supported.

Luis Ronzón, the chef of the Hotel Chablé restaurant, concluded the presentation by explaining that “those of us who are in charge of the kitchens are the protagonists, but as chefs, we feel responsible for transmitting the products and traditions of Yucatecan culture.

In the round of questions, the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Yucatan, Michelle Fridman Hirsch confirmed that renowned chefs such as Dabiz Muñoz or Jordi Roca, in addition to many national and local chefs, will be present at this first edition of the “Festival de Sabores de Yucatan”.

With this event, the Ministry of Tourism of Yucatan aims not only to vindicate the gastronomic treasures of the region but to complement them with all the tourist offerings that Yucatan has to offer. Characterized by its natural wonders, such as the famous cenotes and white sand and turquoise water beaches, as well as its unparalleled cultural heritage, with archeological sites of worldwide relevance such as Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, a cultural mosaic where the living culture of the Mayas stands out. Not in vain, the capital of Yucatan, Merida, is the only city in the world to be recognized twice as the American Capital of Culture, in addition to being the only Mexican city in the Top 10 Best Cities in the World by Condé Nast Traveler in 2021, in the category of large cities. In this same 2022, Merida has been recognized in the fourth position in the same category.

Festival gastronómico de Mérida, courtesy of National Geographic en Español.

In addition, the good connectivity with the region is another reason to visit Yucatan, as it connects directly with some of the main airports in the country such as Mexico City, AIFA, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tijuana, and Oaxaca, as well as connecting internationally with the cities of Miami, Houston, Oakland, Dallas, Toronto, Havana, Flores, and Guatemala.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments