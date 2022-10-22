Yucatan will host the First National Encounter of Indigenous Children’s Choirs with the participation of representatives from the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and our state in the event to be held from October 28 to 30 as part of the strategy to support the dissemination of our culture. The concert will be held on October 29, 6pm on the Sala Mayamax from the Museo Maya.

The event is organized by the host choir of the municipality of Kinchil Túumben K’aay directed by maestro Idelfonso May Caballero, with the support of the civil association Cosmo Maya, the Institute for the Development of Maya Culture (Indemaya) and the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), whose head Loreto Villanueva Trujillo commented that a great effort is being made to receive 85 girls and boys who will live together and share their experiences.

In this sense, the official emphasized that “this is the first meeting of these choirs that will sing in Otomí, Totonaco, Maya, and Náhuatl, in three days they will be reaffirming the bonds of friendship that they have among all the native languages since as long as the children know their language and culture, and feel proud of them, is how we will preserve our traditions and our identity”, May Caballero said.

He also invited the public to attend the concert scheduled for the 29th at 6:00 p.m. in the Mayamax Hall of the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya de Mérida (GMMMM) to appreciate what the children are doing for their own culture.

May Caballero explained that in addition to visiting the city of Mérida, the participants will have a master class at the Palacio de la Música – Centro Nacional de la Música Mexicana and the choirs’ presentation will end with the Hymn to Joy, some fragments of which will be interpreted in their native language.

The activities will conclude on Sunday, October 30, with a visit to the Uxmal Archaeological Zone where a Maya ceremony will be held to pass the baton of command to the group from Tlaxcala, host of the next edition in 2023, he concluded.

The meeting had its origins last July 8 during the International Congress of Children’s Choir Directors held in Puebla, where the National Grouping Voces a Coro Indígena was formed by eight groups from different ethnic groups of the Mexican Republic, who organized themselves to carry out this project with the support of authorities, civil associations, and private initiative.

In this first edition, the choirs Voces Yumhu from Tlaxcala, Tlinin Xala from Puebla, and a group from the State of Mexico will sing in Otomí, Totonaco, and Náhuatl. Local choirs Mun Ha – Uxmal Mejen Ajk’aayo’ob from Muna, Tu Jún Úk’aay from Ticul, and the aforementioned choir from Kinchil will sing in Mayan.

At the press conference to announce this recital where the president and public relations director of Cosmo Maya A.C., Ernesto Kuri González, and Teresa Ordoñez. Ernesto Kuri González and Teresa Ordoñez; the mayors of Ticul, Rafael Montalvo Mata; and of Kinchil, Carlos Valentín Pech Dzib; and on behalf of the Institute for the Development of Maya Culture (Indemaya) the head of the Communications Department, Miguel Velázquez Pérez.

