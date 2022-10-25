Yucatan will have the most advanced Risk Atlas, announces Procivy

The safety of the population is a priority for Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, which is why the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), through the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), announced an investment of more than 10.4 million pesos so that Yucatan has the most advanced Risk Atlas.

(Punto Medio).- This is an important document on the territory and its most vulnerable areas, for decision-making by the authorities, when organizing strategies and reinforcing preventive or relief actions, in order to safeguard the integrity of the population and make better development planning, to have safer infrastructure.

“What we had was a Hazard Atlas, which has been updated in coordination with the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) and is now part of the digital platform of this center; this is precisely what gave us the basis to convert it into a Risk Atlas, as Yucatan had never had one before,” informed the head of Procivy, Enrique Alcocer Basto.

He recalled that the previous version has been updated many times, so this new action plan is not a simple update, but “a complete transformation, which will be a modern tool for daily use, for risk analysis that can be automated”.

Alcocer Basto said that this project was classified by the federal government as of the highest priority for funding, so it will be the only state in the country that will receive resources in this area, in the 2023 Expenditure Budget.

“Based on the request signed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, in response to the call issued on preventive operation rules, which supplanted the Fund for the Prevention of Natural Disasters (Fopreden), Yucatan will have a total fund for 10.4 million pesos, of which 80 percent will be federal resources and the rest will come from the State Government,” he said.

The official reiterated that the Atlas is fundamental for the prevention and safety of the population, and the idea will be to have an effective impact on risk mitigation, to continue advancing and consolidating preventive Civil Protection, which we have been working on.

“Likewise, it is a tool for consultation and transversal decision making, since it covers many areas, such as land use and the construction industry, among others; its consultation is made by many agencies and is fundamental to issue, and now, to improve the risk analyses requested by individuals on a daily basis”, assured the official.

He emphasized that the preventive project, promoted and supported by the head of SGG, María Fritz Sierra, was called “Updating the Yucatán Hazard Atlas, transitioning it to a risk atlas with emphasis on the effects of strong winds, pluvial flooding, and subsidence”, and was accompanied by the request for co-financing for its execution, signed on December 13, 2021.

Procivy was notified, last October 19, of the following: “The members of the board and evaluation of the preventive fund grant the highest priority for the exercise of the 2023 resources to the preventive project”, indicated the public servant, regarding the response, which took almost 1 year to arrive.

A multidisciplinary work group of the State Center for Integral Disaster Risk Management of Procivy responded to the requirements and administrative procedures required by the National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

This agency issued, in the Official Gazette of the Federation, dated November 24, 2021, the agreement establishing the preventive guidelines for operation in the event of natural disasters, “so we worked to respond to the call”, he said.

Alcocer Basto emphasized that the updating of the Risk Atlas will not be entrusted to any instance outside the State Government and it will be Procivy itself, with its own human resources, trained in natural phenomena, with their knowledge and experience, those who will develop the plan.

“We will be the first Civil Protection agency to carry out its Atlas with its own personnel, without hiring a company to do it”, emphasized the public servant, who informed that the application of the mixed resources, in a period of 18 months, will start next year.

On March 5, 2022, he added, the Evaluation Council of the Preventive Fund analyzed the projects sent by the states; as a result of the review of administrative and technical documents, it determined that the Yucatan project was considered “conditionally eligible”, and it was on August 1 of this year when the aforementioned organization notified of another agreement, indicating that it is “unconditionally eligible”.

He said that the current Hazard Atlas is descriptive of the characteristics of the state and the phenomena that may affect it, it does not combine the necessary elements to simulate the latent risk, mainly strong winds and floods, which have had a great impact in recent years.

