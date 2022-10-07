Yucatán will have four National Guard bases

The headquarters will be in Tekax, Tizimín, Mérida, and Ticul.

The National Guard in Yucatán has almost one thousand elements distributed in Mérida and the rest of the state, its first headquarters in this entity, located in the municipality of Tekax, is already in operation but has not yet been inaugurated.

A week ago, Inspector General J. Inés Meléndez Estrada, who served in the same position in San Luis Potosí, took over as head of the corporation in Yucatán.

In this context, a few weeks ago, the Mérida City Hall donated a piece of land in Ciudad Caucel for the construction of barracks in this city, whose construction has begun, although it has generated the annoyance of the neighbors who point out that it is risky to have a fort on its borders.

Last Tuesday, in a heated debate, the Senate of the Republic (Senado de la República) approved by a majority of Morena and its allies, the PRI and PRD, with the PAN voting against, the permanence of the Armed Forces in public security tasks in the streets until 2028. The resolution was approved with 87 votes in favor and 40 against.

Regarding the operation of the National Guard, a few weeks ago, the then commissioner of the corporation, Francisco Díaz González, declared that they plan to build four barracks in Yucatán, of which the first is about to be inaugurated in the municipality of Tekax, while the other three will be located in Tizimín; Ticul, for which he explained that they were looking for land; and Ciudad Caucel, which is already under construction.

Díaz González then stated that the National Guard has almost a thousand elements in this state and recalled that in Mérida they have a headquarters functioning as a state coordinating center located in the Industrial City, where the former headquarters of the now defunct Federal Police used to be.

Regarding the almost one thousand elements that the National Guard has in Yucatan, Díaz González then stated that “for now, we have the amount we need, however, we must carry out some training, but that is the amount that is needed right now.

We have different support and collaboration programs with all the authorities of the State Government and the Federal Government, and we will continue to contribute with them to maintain the security of the State”.

