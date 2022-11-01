Yucatan student to attend NASA program in the US

Pablo Ulloa de la Torre, a Yucatan student of mechatronics engineering, will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, in the United States, to be part of the International Air and Space Program (IASP 2022) of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
(La Verdad Noticias).- Supported by the state government, the young man from Merida was able to cover his air transportation costs, an economic contribution to cover the cost of the program, as well as the arrangements and payment to obtain his U.S. visa, thus guaranteeing his attendance at the international meeting.
The NASA program, which will be held from November 13 to 19, will give the second semester student at the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) the opportunity to reinforce his knowledge in aerospace topics, with expert engineers and in collaboration with participants from around the world.
He and 59 other students from around the world selected for NASA’s IASP 2022 will spend a week working alongside experts in the aerospace sector, which could be an important opportunity to boost their professional careers, complement their education and achieve a better working future.
The young man said that since he was a child his dream had been to dedicate himself to the aerospace industry, so being able to participate in this NASA program means a dream come true, since very few young people are accepted for this experience.
Upon being accepted for this program, after a selection process, Pablo requested support through social networks to be able to cover the cost of his participation, a request that was attended and approved by the Secretariat of Research, Innovation and Higher Education (SIIES).
The young student will travel next November 12 to the U.S. city to live this unique experience.
