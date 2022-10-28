“Yucatan Expone” inaugurates its fifth edition in CDMX

The folklore, typical dance and music from the land of the Mayab arrived once again in Mexico City through “Yucatán Expone”, inaugurated this Thursday by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, which after five editions has already consolidated itself in the country as one of the most important events for the promotion of tourism, commerce and culture in the state.

At La Bombilla Park in Chimalistac, Vila Dosal and the mayoress of Álvaro Obregón, Lía Limón García, launched the colorful exhibition with the participation of 60 micro, small and medium-sized businesses, manufacturers of sauces, condiments, textile products, footwear, pastries, handicrafts, liquors, honey, snacks, fried foods, hammocks, bags and jewelry, among others, as well as a typical Yucatecan food restaurant.

After the presentation of the Ballet Folklorico and Orquesta Jaranera del Estado, which kicked off the cultural activities of this strategy, Lía Limón acknowledged that Yucatán is a reference of good government, development, economic growth and security, not only because it has been the safest state for some time, but also because the Governor has continued to take measures to strengthen peace and tranquility.

“These events in which Yucatan is brought to the rest of the country generate growth for the state, for producers, especially for women, the possibility of selling in other entities and, of course, to grow their businesses for the good of their families,” she said.

The mayoress recalled that for this event they estimate an economic revenue of approximately 3.5 million pesos and an influx of more than 10 thousand people.

Addressing a message, the governor recalled that “Yucatán Expone” was a commitment to promote and bring more tourists to Yucatán, after the pandemic that affected many sectors of the economy, but also to help the state’s micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to have new markets.

“So, today, here, you are going to be able to see artisans, small businessmen, entrepreneurs and small producers who, today, are going to come and have, surely, a very good weekend in sales, but who, in addition, are going to be able to make relationships with other people from Álvaro Obregón and, surely, are going to be able to generate commercial relationships, in the medium and long term,” he emphasized.

Yucatán Expone, courtesy of Punto Medio.

Acknowledging the hospitality and support of the mayoress of Álvaro Obregón to be able to hold this fair, Vila Dosal emphasized that this strategy not only generates benefits for Yucatecan producers, but also for the delegation, as there are almost 200 people traveling from Yucatán who will be buying and consuming, as well as people from other parts of Mexico City.

In the presence of the mayors of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada, Magdalena Contreras, Luis Gerardo Quijano Morales and the federal deputy, Cecilia Patrón Laviada, the state governor called on the people of the capital to travel to Yucatán and get to know some of the natural, tourist, cultural and gastronomic riches it possesses, such as Puerto Progreso, where he recently inaugurated the Meteorite Museum; the Natural Reserve of Celestún, the archaeological zones of Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, among many other attractions.

On behalf of the exhibitors, Alejandro Vargas Vázquez, from the Yucatecan company Kremé, said that after five editions the growth of his business has been very important, as he has gained an audience, both distributors and direct consumers.

This fifth edition of “Yucatán Expone” will be held from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30 at Parque La Paz in Chimalistac, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, where the people of the capital can enjoy a wide range of cultural, gastronomic and natural products and activities of the state, made by producers and artisans from Mérida, Tekax, Izamal, Tekit, Motul, Ticul, Conkal, Teabo, Tixkokob, Kanasín and Umán.

